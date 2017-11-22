Conte Relieved To See Chelsea Through To Champions League R16

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is relieved to see his team book a place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League following their emphatic win against Qarabag on Wednesday.

A brace from Brazilian winger Willian and two other goals from Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas saw the Blues demolish their opponent 4-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

The result came as a welcome relief after the disappointment of Chelsea’s last game in the competition against Roma which ended in a 3-0 defeat.

“I think after tonight we must be pleased that we reached our first target to go through to the next round,” the former Juventus coach stated during his post-match press conference.

“To avoid Atletico game to be decisive for us. It will be a good chance to have another rotation with the players. It is very positive for us in a game that I knew very well it wouldn’t be easy.

“Atletico drew twice and Roma struggled, it means we faced a really good team.”

