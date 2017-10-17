Conte: Roma Will Pay For Our Loss To Crystal Palace

Premier League champions Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat at bottom-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday but manager Antonio Conte reckons defeat will be a wake-up call for their Champions League clash with Italian side AS Roma on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea boss welcomed the visit of Eusebio di Francesco’s team to Stamford Bridge as an opportunity to respond to the surprise loss at Selhurst Park last weekend.

“The Champions League is a really tough tournament,” he said.

“Roma are a great team and are doing well in Serie A. They are well organised, have a lot of good players but it’s a good time to play.

“I know tomorrow will be very difficult because I know Italian football.”

Having suffered two successive league defeats to fall nine points behind Manchester City, the coach was also asked if he may have to soon consider prioritising one competition ahead of another.

“Honestly I think we have to go game by game,” he replied.

“We are only in October and not March. Now I think it is impossible to take this decision, risk.”

