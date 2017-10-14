Conte Rues Chelsea’s ‘Lack Of Fight Vs Palace, Rules Moses Out Of Roma Tie

“Today was a difficult game for us. Our start was poor. We had to start with more personality,” Conte stated at his post-match conference.

“Despite this we have to find the will to fight. This season we have to put 150% because it will be difficult.

“We conceded goals at bad times which made it very difficult for us. Palace grew in confidence.

“I don’t like to lose. Today my soul is bad. We must try to turn a negative situation into a positive situation.’

On the chances of Moses making the team for the midweek Champions League game against Roma, Conte said: “Moses is definitely out of the Roma game. I’m not sure if it is a serious injury yet.

“It was hard to start without Morata and Kante today and then lose Moses to injury in the first half.”

Conte added that the ‘balance’ of his team was poor against the Eagles.

“Balance is very important if you want to win, and today our balance was poor. They played with great intensity and will to fight.”