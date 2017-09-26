Conte Seeks To End Spanish Dominance Of Champions League, Praises Morata

Antonio Conte has stated that Chelsea will try to halt the domination of Spanish teams in the UEFA Champions League.

Spanish clubs have won four of the last five UEFA Champions Leagues.

Madrid won the 2014 edition before Barcelona emerged champions in 2015. While in the 2016 and 2017 editions, Madrid have being crowned champions.

Ahead of Chelsea’s trip to face Atletico Madrid who were beaten finalists in 2014 and 2016, Conte however admitted that it will be a real test for his team.

“Spanish sides have dominated European football in recent years, and that we must try to change that,” Conte said in his press conference on Tuesday.

“Atletico is a very good team with great Champions League experience, with a quality team and coach.

“It’s important to play this type of game against one of the best teams in the Champions League to understand where we are.

“We are excited to play in this competition but we know we have to face a really good team. We have to play every game with the will to win. Atletico against Roma played very well. Maybe they deserved to win the game.

“We have great enthusiasm and desire to show we deserve to play in this competition. To win the Champions League you have to build season by season, improve your team and take the best experiences.”

Conte who won the UEFA Champions League with Juventus in 1996, said the duo of Pedro Rodriguez and David Luiz should be available.

“Pedro has a minor problem but not a serious one. Everyone else except Danny Drinkwater is fit. David Luiz is an important and generous player. His wrist injury will not stop him playing tomorrow.”

And on Alvaro Morata’s performance since joining Chelsea from Real Madrid, Conte said: “Alvaro is a young player, only 24. For the first time he is having a great chance to start and have responsibility.

“He is responding very well to a different pressure. You must be very strong. I am pleased for his performance.”

