Conte Upbeat As Chelsea Glow With Star Lager Deal Ahead Man City Clash

Antonio Conte has expressed confidence that Chelsea are in top shape, looking to get a favourable result against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Premium beer brand, Star Lager‎, officially joined The Blues family on Friday when the representatives of two parties sealed a partnership deal. Star Lager chieftains and the Chelsea top shots believe the ‎partnership will inspire the club to greater heights.

Chelsea, currently third in the Premier League table on 13 points, are gunning to step up with a win against Manchester City who are atop the on 16 points.

Last season, Chelsea who went on to win the league, did the double over Manchester City.

And Conte stated that it will be a difficult game but they are ready.

“Man City will have great confidence and it will not be easy but my team has prepared well in limited time,” Conte said in his presser on Friday.

“Facing a team managed by Guardiola means you face a squad with many creative and technical players.”

Conte described David Luiz’s absence as a major blow for Chelsea but said he is confident in Andreas Christensen’s ability.

“David Luiz is an important player and a big loss, but Andreas Christensen is playing well and with good maturity.

“David Luiz is not a player who gets many red cards and he normally has discipline.”

On the injury front, Conte revealed that new signing Danny Drinkwater is the only player who is a doubt for Saturday’s game.

“I need to check on every player before deciding whether to make changes to the team tomorrow,” he added.

“Only Danny Drinkwater is unavailable due to injury for tomorrow’s game.”

Conte also went on to send a get well message to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero who was involved in a car accident in the Netherlands on Friday.

“I am sorry for the situation affecting Man City’s Sergio Aguero. I hope he is well.”

