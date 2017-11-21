Conte Wary Of Qarabag Upset, Rules Out Moses, Moans About Chelsea Schedule

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his side cannot afford to make mistakes in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against minnows Qarabag.

The Blues were embarrassed 3-0 by Italian side AS Roma in their last game in the competition and a win against the Azerbaijan club will see them book their ticket into the round of 16.

Conte has however warned his players to be wary of the threat posed by the lowly rated team who have picked two draws in their last two games in the competition against Atletico Madrid.

“For us it must go game by game, tomorrow is the most important thing for us. If we win we go into the next round, it is a really good target for us. To reach this target for us before the game against Atletico will be very important,” the Italian stated during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday before complaining about Chelsea’s schedule.

“On Saturday we are going to play another tough game against Liverpool. This season it is the second time we have had this situation, firstly against Manchester City and now Liverpool is playing tonight and we play tomorrow, a long trip and it will be very difficult to recover and rest.

“Who prepares the fixtures for the league must pay great attention. Because it is difficult to ask if we can catch Man City if we are in this situation. I don’t want to find an excuse, but this is the reality.”

The former Juventus coach also confirmed that Nigeria international, Victor Moses, will take any part in the game as he is yet to recover fully from the hamstring injury that has ruled him out of action for a couple of weeks now.

“Hazard is fit and no new injuries. Batshauyi and Moses are not available for tomorrrow’s game, also Musonda and Kenedy. Kenedy had a little muscular problem, but I think he is very close to be back with us.”

