Copa Del Rey: Kayode’s Girona Draw Levante; Barca, Madrid To Face Segunda Sides

By Johnny Edward:

Kayode Olanrewaju will make his first appearance in the Spanish Copa Del Rey for Girona against Levante in a fourth round clash, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Kayode, who will make his seventh Spanish LaLiga appearance for Girona in Friday’s trip away to Celta Vigo, is yet to get off the mark for his new club in six games.

Copa Del Rey holders Barcelona will kick off their defence of the competition against Segunda División B side Real Murcia, while Real Madrid will take on Fuenlabrada also from Segunda División B.

Atletico Madrid will take on Segunda B side Elche while Sevilla take on Cartagena.

Formentera will take on 2015 beaten finalists Athletic Bilbao while Ponferradina take on Villarreal and the remaining third-tier side, Lleida, were paired with Real Sociedad.

Alaves, who lost last season’s decider to Barca, take on Getafe and Las Palmas were paired with Depotivo La Coruna.

First leg matches to take place the week of October 29 with the return fixtures scheduled for the November 25.

Copa Del Rey 4th Round draw:

Cadiz v Real Betis

Cartagena v Sevilla

Deportivo La Coruna v Las Palmas

Elche v Atletico Madrid

Formentera v Athletic Bilbao

Fuenlabrada v Real Madrid

Getafe v Alaves

Girona v Levante

Lleida v Real Sociedad

Numancia v Malaga

Ponferradina v Villarreal

Real Murcia v Barcelona

Real Valladolid v Leganes

Tenerife v Espanyol

Zaragoza v Valencia

