COPA Lagos: Sand Eagles Captain Olawale Tips Gidi Sharks For Greatness

By James Agberebi:

Captain of Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles Isiaka Olawale has tipped Gidi Sharks to become a successul beach soccer team. Gidi Sharks will be making its debut at the annual beach soccer tournament, COPA Lagos, at this year’s edition which will hold from the 8th to the 10th of December, 2017 at Eko Atlantic City.

The team which is made up of local talents was selected by Swiss beach soccer veteran and FIFA Instructor, Angelo Schirinzi, alongside National Beach Soccer Coach, Adamu Ejo.

They will play their first ever beach soccer game when they take on European club champion Arsenal Beach Soccer team.

Speaking on the potential of the team, Olawale said the 2017 COPA Lagos will be a good platform for the Gidi Sharks to showcase their talents.

“Some of the players are boys who normally come around whenever we are in camp preparing for a tournament,” Olawale told Complete Sports.

“They are good players but in terms of experience, they still have a lot to learn.

“I believe it is a gradual process, and taking part in this year’s Copa Lagos will go a long way in exposing them about Beach soccer.”

Olawale expressed confidence that the Super Sand Eagles will do everything possible to emerge champions in the 2017 COPA Lagos after last year’s disappointment.

He said:”We will try our best to win this year’s edition. It was unfortunate that we lost to Switzerland last year. But hopefully, we will make our fans proud this time around.”

