Atletico Madrid have confirmed the return of Spain striker Diego Costa to the Spanish club from Chelsea.

Costa fell out with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the end of last season and refused to return to London for the current campaign.

After a long standoff, all has now been resolved and the striker has now returned to the club he left in 2014 to join Chelsea. The deal is reported to be worth over £50m.

“Diego Costa is now an Atlético player,” the club announced on their official website on Tuesday night. “Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea agreed on the conditions for the transfer of the forward to our club.

“The international forward signed his new contract after successfully passing the medical tests that he underwent in two phases: last Saturday and Monday. Starting tomorrow, he will join the team’s trainings, but he will not be registered until the next winter market opens on January 1st.

Costa said on his return to Atletico: “I’m very happy to return home, I’ve always said it, Atlético is my home, I’m very, very happy.

“I’m looking forward to start contributing. I’m going to give my all for the team, as I always try to do.”

Costa will wear No.18 at Atlético.

