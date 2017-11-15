The Cote d’Ivoire Football Federation have parted company with Belgian coach Marc Wilmots following the Elephants’ failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to bbc.com, the football federation relieved Wilmots of his duties in a statement after both parties met on Monday and agreed to the split.

Wilmots had only been in the role for six months, after leaving his post as Belgium manager.

His final match in charge of the Elephants was the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco, in Abidjan on Saturday which cost them a place at next year’s tournament.

And in a statement on social media, Wilmots thanked the fans, players and members of the Federation for their efforts under him.

As coach of Belgium, Marc led his country to the quarter-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He represented Belgium at four FIFA World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002).

