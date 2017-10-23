Courtois: Chelsea Players Don’t Want Conte To Suffer Mourinho Fate

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insists Chelsea players are willing to battle for Antonio Conte’s stay in the club to prevent the Italian from suffering the fate as the Portuguese, who now coaches Manchester United.

Mourinho was sacked midway into the 2015/2016 season, the season after he led Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Having been held to 3-3 draw by Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday and defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the EPL, Chelsea defeated Watford 4-2 on Saturday at the Stamford Bridge to ease the pressure on Conte.

“We are ready to fight for the coach,” Courtois told the Evening Standard.

“I remember what happened two years ago under Jose Mourinho and things started to be said, there were stories about the dressing room without knowing what was happening.

“We are happy to show that we are ready to fight. We all know what would have happened (more debate over Conte’s future) if we had lost against Watford. There was a moment when we were 2-1 down, we were having difficulties and Watford could have made it 4-1. It was very important to come back to win.

“In 2015 (under Mourinho) we wanted to fight as well but the game didn’t turn out well for us, there was too much bad luck. Sometimes different things happened. But we are showing we want to fight again now, firstly as a group of players. We want to win games.”

“We don’t want to lose and say we don’t care any more. We want to fight for ourselves, too. It is important for us. Some of us remember what happened two years ago and we don’t want the same thing to happen.”

Chelsea currently sit in fourth place in the league table with nine points behind the leaders Manchester City who have 25 points.

