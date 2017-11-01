Courtois: Man United Is Must-Win Game For Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, insists that The Blues must win at home this Sunday when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge for their top of the bill Premier League clash in order to compete strongly as defending champions.

The Belgian goalkeeper told Daily Mail that the three points from the big game are important for Chelsea as the champions look to retain the Premier League title at the end of the season.

The Blues are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City and hope to be back to winning ways come Sunday against Manchester United.

“This is a must-win game. Manchester City are already nine points ahead of us, Manchester United four and Tottenham one. We must win games like these to remain at the top and close to the other ones. We will try to get the three points and will give our lives for it on Sunday,”‎ a bullish Courtois stated.

The 25 year old also spoke on the team’s indifferent run since the beginning of the season, over a persistent injury list.

The Blues recorded a disappointing 3-0 defeat to AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, and Courtois wants his team to go back to the basics and find a solution.

“After the third goal arrived, we lost a bit of spirit and mentality and maybe that is not a good image of ourselves,’ the Belgium goalkeeper added.

“If we’re down, we have to keep on fighting until the last minute. We will try to do our best to fight again and show the fans that this was just an off day and that we can continue.

“I think we have to start again, maybe have the balance like last season, try to defend first and then look to score goals.’

“Obviously, it is different to last season. Injuries have been coming and not at a good time. We know how important N’Golo is for us, he is the guy that brings a lot of balance into the team. But we can’t push him to play if he doesn’t feel ready.”

