Report: Crystal Palace Sack De Boer; Line Up Hodgson As Replacement

Crystal Palace on Monday confirmed the sacking of manager Frank De Boer following four successive defeats in the English Premier League.

The Eagles on Sunday were defeated 1-0 by Burnley and thus became the first English side that hold record in 93 years.

A statement from the club’s website read: “We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club.”

“A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.”

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

De Boer claimed after Sunday’s game that he did not know what the plans of the club management would be in the aftermath of the poor results.

Sources in the British media claim that former West Bromwich Albion manager Roy Hodgson is in the frame to replace the Dutchman.