CSL: Shanghai Shenhua Chairman Rues Tevez’s Poor Form

Shanghai Shenhua chairman Wu Xiaohui has decried the abject performance of former West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez in the Chinese Super League.

Tevez scored only his third goal of the season in his club’s 6-1 defeat against Shanghai SIPG last week.

The club’s chairman spoke ruefully of the Argentina international who earns a weekly salary of £615,000 and has been criticised for his performances and fitness.

“Our intention was to bring in an influential star player with high quality, and we all think Tevez could fit the bill,” Wu told Shanghai TV.

“However, due to a lack of winter training and match-fitness, he didn’t meet our expectations.”

Shenhua are 12th in the 16-time CSL, seven points clear of the drop zone with just six wins from 24 matches so far.

“Every team has peaks and troughs,” Wu added, “but of course I understand results are most important in competitive sports.

“I heard what everybody said about the club hierarchy. They can rest assured that, as the chairman, I will take full responsibility if we indeed make mistakes or don’t do good enough.

“And I’d like to say — for the record — that if anybody can do a better job than us, we would vacate our offices at any time. We have no problem with that.

“We would quit as long as it is in the best interest of Shenhua. We are not driven by self-interest. Not in the slightest!”