CSL: Ujah’s Goal Drought Continues As Liaoning Go 12 Games Without Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian striker, Anthony Ujah’s goal drought continued as his club Liaoning Hongyun lost 2-0 away to Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Chongqing Lifan goals were scored by Qing Wu and Alan Kardec in the 30th and 69th minute respectively.

The defeat leaves Liaoning in 16th position on 17 points in the 16-team Chinese Super League table.

Also, it was Liaoning’s 11th defeat in their last 12 games (one draw).

Ujah’s failure to score means he has now gone nine games without a goal, with his last goal coming on June 30 in an 8-1 away loss.

His appearance for Liaoning against Chongqing was his 20th league game for Liaoning, scoring five goals.