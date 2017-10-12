Dalglish: Mourinho Will Park Man United Bus Vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool star and manager Kenny Dalglish expects current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to adopt defensive tactics in their English Premier League clash on Saturday at Anfield.

United have been impressive this season with 21 goals in seven league matches and are joint leaders with city rivals Manchester City in the league standing with 19 points each.

“You would always expect Liverpool vs Manchester United to be a tight game,” the former Liverpool player and manager told The Mirror.

“Last year, when United came to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho parked the bus. But it wasn’t just the one bus, I think it was a couple of double deckers he put there.

“That’s not to give him stick in any way, it was very difficult for Liverpool and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic nearly got a late winner.

“I think United will come and set up quite defensively, but at the same time they have fantastic frontmen in Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial. They’re really exciting players going forward.

“Three years ago, Jose brought Chelsea up to do a job and they did it really well, so for me there’s no blame apportioned to him because Liverpool missed out on the title. He was very professional, utterly clinical, and you cannot criticise him for that,” Dalglish who managed the Reds between 1985-1991 and 2011-2012 further told the Mirror.

“And when he comes back for this game, I’m sure he will be cautious again because this is United’s first game against one of the so-called top six.”

Dalglish who is referred to by Reds’ fans as the “King” opines that the outcome of Saturday’s early kick-off could be crucial in the title run-in come May 2018.

“With respect to other Premier League teams, these are the games that might decide who lifts the trophy in May,” he added.

“Mourinho has a knack of knowing how to win games, and if he thinks his best chance is to shut up shop, he’s entitled to do that – but for us, Jurgen Klopp will be the complete opposite. He’s not interested in a draw, he only wants a victory.

“That suits everyone at Liverpool – players, fans, himself – because that’s why he was asked to take on the job in the first place.

“I’m sure the fans are more than happy with what he’s done and they will want him to continue with the same attacking intent.”

