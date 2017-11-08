DANGER MEN: 5 Algerian Stars To Watch Out For Vs Super Eagles

Completesportsnigeria.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU picks five key Algeria stars ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles in Constantine on Friday…

NABIL BENTALEB

The talented midfielder scored the Desert Foxes’ only goal in their 3-1 defeat against the Super Eagles on matchday two at the Godswill International Stadium, Uyo.

Bentaleb made his international debut for Algeria in March 2014 and has scored four goals in 21 appearances for the North Africans.

The 24-year-old is enjoying his time with German club Schalke 04 after a troubled end to his career at Tottenham Hotspur.

A member of the squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Bentaleb is expected to be among the stars that will lead the Desert Foxes’ revival following their disappoting qualification campaign.

RIYAD MAHREZ

The Leicester City winger remains the undisputed star of the Algeria national team. Mahrez missed a penalty in the Desert Foxes’ matchday four clash against Zambia and will be desperate to atone for that by putting up a show against the Super Eagles.

The 26-year-old who has been in fine form for former English Premier League champions Leicester City this term will look to add to his nine-goal tally in the international scene for the Desert Foxes when they face the Eagles in Constantine on Friday.

YACINE BRAHIMI

Brahimi represented France at youth levels before switching allegiance to represent Algeria in February 2013.

The winger-cum-attacking midfielder is a technically gifted player with dribbling abilities and ability to take on players.

The FC Porto of Portugal player was voted the 2014 BBC African player of the year.

He has made 37 appearances for Algeria, netting eight times.

ISLAM SLIMANI

Islam Slimani is Algeria’s fourth highest all-time goalscorer. The aerially powerful Leicester City forward has hit the back of the net 25 times in 49 games for his country.

The 29- year-old is expected to lead the line against the Super Eagles and all eyes will be on him to deliver the goods once again.

BAGHDAD BOUNEDJAH

The former Algeria U-23 international is one of the up-and-coming stars in the Algeria team. Bounedjah who plays for Qatar Stars League side, Al Sadd, was top scorer in the league during the 2016/ 2017 season with 24 goals in 20 appearances.

