Manchester City has, according to BetNow.eu, the third best odds to win the UEFA Champions League, but that’s not enough for midfielder David Silva, who must have been a little Hulkamaniac in his native Arguineguín, because he is well aware of the power of prayer. “I pray every night to win the Champions League with City,” Silva said. “Hopefully we can win this year.” the Spaniard won a Copa del Rey with Valencia (2007-08) and has won two Premier Leagues (2011-12, 2013-14), one FA Cup, (2010-11), two Football League Cups (2013-14, 2015-16), and one FA Community Shield (2012) with Manchester City, but ‘La Orejona’ has so far eluded him in particular and City in general.

Silva joined the Citizens prior to the start of the 2010-11 season and has scored 40 goals in 230 Premier League appearances, four in 36 Cup appearances, and eight in 8 in 53 European contests, for a total of 53 goals across all competitions. Silva’s contract ends at the end of next season, but the Spanish international hopes to complete at least a decade in Manchester. “We are still talking. I hope I can sign soon because I would love to be here and play for City 10 years,” he said. “We are playing really good football, beautiful football. We are scoring so many goals and creating a lot of chances. I think this is the best City team I have played in. I think we are doing very well in all the lines from the keeper to the striker. We know how to move every time. We feel very confident because everyone in the team always knows what to do on the pitch, we are really playing great football.”

Manchester City leads the Premier League with 28 points, five ahead of fellow Mancunian team United, and remains the only undefeated team in the tournament with a 9-1-0 record, and boasting an eight-game winning streak. The pint-sized Silva has played a key role in the Citizen’s current, as well as prior, success, so much so that manager Josep Guardiola did not hesitate to call him “a legend for this club.” Silva is, as a matter of fact, following the departures of Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta, and together with Yaya Toure, the longest-tenured player on the roster, and for a reason. “You need players who are good with the ball to play in the middle and David is a master at that,” Pep added.

Guardiola has a knack for bringing the best out of his players, and Silva, who arguably playing the best football of his career is no exception. He is tied with Kevin De Bruyne for most assists in the EPL with six, and has the fourth most completed passes in the league, which fans of American football know is a big deal. Silva is a man of few words who, out of the field, likes to fly under radar and pretty much just keeps to himself, but on the pitch he is the proverbial silent killer. The only question left to ask is, whatcha gonna do, brother, when Silvamania runs wild on you?

