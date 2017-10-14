De Gea: Liverpool Played Better Than Man United

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has admitted that his side were second best in Saturday’s Premier League 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool were dominant against an ultra-defensive Manchester United side set up for a draw by manager Jose Mourinho.

But the hosts could not break down their bitter rivals and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

De Gea, who rescued United with a brilliant save off Joel Matip in the first half, however did not bemoan the lack of victory for his side.

“Every save is important,” De Gea said in his post-match reaction on Sky Sports, referring to the Matip save.

“I’m glad we got a point. Liverpool played better than us.”

United went top of the Premier League table with 20 points from eight matches, while Liverpool are seven points off.

