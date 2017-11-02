Dele Alli: Happy To Score Two Goals In Spurs’ Win Against Real

Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, Dele Alli, has revealed that he wasn’t surprised at his side’s dominance over Real Madrid in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Group H match at Wembley Stadium.

Alli churned out a man of the match display scoring a brace in Spurs 3-1 win over the LaLiga side.

The 22 year old midfielder told BT Sport after the game: “It was a fantastic display by us. We knew if we stuck to our gameplan and were solid at back then we’d get chances.‎

“We’re very happy with the result. I wasn’t surprised [we were dominant]. We couldn’t believe how much space we had at the Bernabeu.

“We don’t want to just compete with these teams we want to beat them. I’m happy to get two goals but more importantly it was a win.”

Tottenham Hotspur who now lead Group H with 10 points, three more than second-place Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in third position in the next game at the Signal Iduna Park on November 21.

Alli’s teammate, Christian Eriksen also praised him for his display on the night.

“Like Dele said, we played a professional game. If we had more composure we could have got more. We take this on to the next stage. We’re happy to be through,” Eriksen told BT Sport.

