Dele Alli Next In Line To Break Neymar’s €222m Transfer Fee – Finance Expert

Football finance expert Raffaele Poli believes Tottenham’s Bamidele Alli is as well-placed as anyone to topple Neymar’s status as the most expensive footballer in history.

Poli is the head of the Football Observatory at the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), a Swiss-based study centre that published research in June estimating Neymar to have a market value of €210.7m – a shade below the buyout clause PSG staggeringly activated.

The CIES placed Alli and Spurs team-mate Harry Kane next in their standings at that stage and Poli told Omnisport that Neymar’s record could be short-lived if such players impress on the big stage and decide it is time for a change of scenery.

“Potentially it can be broken already next year,” he said.

“A player like Dele Alli – if he does well, if he does a good domestic league with Tottenham, if he does a good Champions League campaign, if he does a good World Cup with England next year then I wouldn’t be surprised if he could be transferred for more than Neymar’s price.

“This wouldn’t be a sign of inflation by itself. It depends on how he performs, but Neymar was not the most inflated transfer during the last window.”

Alli will be sidelined through suspension when Spurs begin their campaign against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday