Desicon Boss Udofia Promises Eagles $20,000 For Each Goal Vs Cameroon In Yaounde

The Chief Executive Officer of Desicon Company, Akan Udofia, has promised the Super Eagles the sum of $20,000 for every goal scored in Monday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying cracker against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in Yaounde.

Desicon Company is one of Nigeria’s leading vegetable Companies in the South South.



Udofia made this promise shortly before the team embarked on their 55 minutes flight trip from the the Ibom International Airport, Uyo to Yaounde Sunday afternoon.

“I am a very good friend of the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, and I am happy that I am here in time to see you guys before take –off for Yaounde,” Udofia was quoted in a media statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation media department.

“I watched the game against the Cameroonians here in Uyo on Friday and I am sure you have the ability to conquer them again in their own territory. I promise to reward you with $20,000 for every goal scored in Yaounde.”

Three –time champions Nigeria are five points clear of second –placed Zambia and seven ahead of third –placed Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifying race for Group B. Algeria are rock bottom with just one point.