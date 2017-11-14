Di Maria: Iheanacho’s Goal Was The Turning Point For Nigeria

Argentina forward, Ángel Di María, has described Kelechi Iheanacho’s superb free-kick on the stroke of halftime as the turning point for the Super Eagles in their 4-2 comeback win against La Albiceleste in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Krasnodar, Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Argentina looked to be heading into the break with a 2-0 lead following goals from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero.

But Iheanacho’s brilliant free-kick which went over the Argentine wall, brought the Eagles back into the game.

And in the second half, a brace from Alex Iwobi and a goal from debutant Bryan Idowu completed the turnaround for the Eagles.

Reflecting on the outcome of the game, Di Maria lamented he struggled to get the better of the Nigerian defence.

“We started well at the beginning. We had many opportunities, and could have scored morrgoals,” Di Maria told Argentina Football Association (AFA) official website.

“Their goal just before the half time hit us badly and then we started the second half a little bit in slumber same manner the first half ended. The good thing is that this result came prior to the World Cup, and that it has given us warning to improve.

“We must adapt to what the manager asks us to do. It is not easy, but the important thing is that things are coming out little by little. You have to learn from mistakes.

“This serves to make us continue learning, to keep growing. The important thing is that this happened to us now that we can continue training , and to get the best form before the World Cup.

“We killed the free-kick goal. We were playing very well.

“Compared to the Russia match, I could not find as much space to operate today (Vs Nigeria) . In between parts of the game, played to the coach’s wishes.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.