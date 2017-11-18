By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was in action for Nantes but could not prevent them from losing 4-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Awaziem, who was impressive against Argentina in on Tuesday, played the full 90 minutes of the game for Nantes.

Edinson Cavani gave PSG the lead in the 38th minute before Angel Di Maria, who also faced Awaziem as Nigeria defeated Argentina 4-2 on Tuesday, made it 2-0 on 42 minutes.

Nantes pulled a goal back through Burkina Faso striker Prejuce Nakoulma in the 60th minute.

PSG restored their two-goal lead following Javier Pastor’s goal in the 65th minute.

Cavani put the game beyond doubt as he grabbed his second goal on 79 minutes to give PSG a 4-1 win.

PSG remain unbeaten so far in the league this season as they secured their 11th win after 13 league games.

They remain top on 35 points and are six points ahead of champions AS Monaco who are second.

Read Also: Conte Applauds Chelsea’s Impressive Win Vs West Brom

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.