Didier Deschamps extends France contract to 2020

Didier Deschamps has extended his France contract to 2020, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

Noël Le Gräet et Didier Deschamps se sont entendus sur une prolongation de contrat de deux ans !

Deschamps took over in 2012 and led Les Bleus to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, where they lost to Portugal.

He led them to next year’s World Cup with just one defeat in their 10 qualifying matches.

