Director Laloko Satisfied With Progress Of PFA, TFC Students

Technical Director of the Pepsi Football Academy, Adewale Laloko, says students of the academy and their counterparts at The Football College, Orile Imo, Ogun State will continue to be tested in competition with a view to determining their level of development.

Laloko at the weekend after a one-day mini-tournament organised for students of both institutions at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Sunday said such competition would also expose the kids to the evolving trends in football.

“The students itch for this sort of competition after the training we put them through every day and it is just as well that they are being enabled to put the training to effect,” the technical director said, stressing that more tournaments had been lined up to test the players’ strength from time to time.

“I am satisfied with the quality on display in this tournament, although I would expect to see more in the months ahead,” Laloko also said.

The players competed in the U-13, U-15 and U-18 categories.

In the first game, The Football College U-13 side whipped its Pepsi Academy counterpart 5-0 in a one-sided encounter, although the loser still entertained the crowd with exquisite skills. The second game still saw the PFA lose 1-0 to TFC.

The TFC also dominated in the U-15 category, beating PFA 4-1.

In the third place game for the U-13 category, PFA tied 3-3 with TFC before PFA won the encounter 6-3 after penalty shoot-out. But TFC came from a goal down to edge PFA 2-1 in the final match to claim the winner’s prize.

The only U-18 match saw the Pepsi Academy defeat TFC 2-1 as the crowd of spectators remained on the edge of their seats for the most part of the game.

