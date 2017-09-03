‘Very Disappointed’ Stade Omnisport Director Promises Super Eagles Warm Welcome

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Super Eagles have nothing to fear and will be among friends during their short stay here in Yaounde, Completesportsnigeria.com has been assured.

The Nigerian team will arrive in Yaounde before noon on Sunday (today) for the return leg of their African qualifying Group B double-header with Cameroon having easily won the first leg 4-0 in Uyo.

Cameroonians were obviously disappointed in their team after their humiliation in Uyo, but are still treating Nigeria as partners, according to Mete Timothee, the Director in charge of Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, venue of Monday’s match.

“We intended to win in Uyo to keep our qualification hopes alive but we had a bad match,” the friendly Timohee told Completesportsnigeria.com inside his plush office at the stadium.

“We are disappointed but it’s only football and we must preserve our friendly relationship.

“Nigeria and Cameroon are big rivals in football but we have a great friendship beyond football. The Super Eagles will have a warm reception here, they will be treated as friends.

“You can see for yourself that the stadium is in top shape and we hope for a good match on Monday.”

However, Timothee is still backing the Lions to get their pound of flesh on Monday.

“If things are good and there is no problem, we can beat any team here,” he added, smiling. “It’s our home and we want our people to be happy. We were all very disappointed after the first leg.”

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with nine points from three matches, while Cameroon have only two points from the same number of matches. Zambia are second with four points after their 3-1 victory on Saturday over Algeria, who have one point.