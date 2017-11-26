By James Agberebi:

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten run and strong hold in the league table with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win against a dogged Huddersfield Town away in the Premier League on Sunday.

The win is City’s 11th on the bounce, equalling a club record.

It was a game the Citizens deserved to win on the back of their dominant display from start to finish.

Despite Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal late in the first half, City fought back thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero (penalty) and Raheem Sterling, to take all three points.

The win took City to 37 points, eight points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

City made their intentions known early in the game as they were awarded two quick corners in the sixth minute with Vincent Kompany failing to steer in one of the corners towards goal.

In the 13th minute City thought they had taken the lead through Aguero who was quick to Kevin De Bruyne’s quick free-kick but he was flagged for offside.

Man City continued to create chances and were almost rewarded on 22 minutes but Leroy Sane’s shot went across Huddersfield goal.

In the 37th minute City were once again denied, first Otamendi fired just over before seconds later Sterling failed to beat the Huddersfield keeper from an acute angle.

But against the run of play, Huddersfield took a shock lead in the first half as Christopher Schindler’s header deflected off Otamendi.

Two minutes into the second half, City were back on level terms thanks to Aguero who converted from the penalty spot after Sterling was fouled inside the box.

In the 57th minute City almost took the lead but Sane’s well struck free-kick came off the wookwork.

Man City continued to pile the pressure but were denied on 70 minutes by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Loessl who stopped David Silva’s attempted chip from going in.

And in the 84th minute, Man City got the winning goal thanks to Sterling who deflected the ball home after substitute Gabriel Jesus effort was initially saved.

