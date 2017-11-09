Dominic Oneya Foundation Official Launch Holds Today

The launching will hold at The Civic Centre-Waterfront, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Top on the programme of the day is a N100,000,000 fundraiser to help the Foundation accomplish some of the various projects it set aside.

The Dominic Oneya Foundation is set up as an independent private Nigerian philanthropic organization committed to improving the quality of life for disadvantaged Nigerians.

It is established to assist individuals in the communities by supporting primary health care initiatives, in conjunction with the Local Government Areas, States and Federal Government of Nigeria, engage in education intervention, and women/youth-based programmes.