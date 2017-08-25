UCL Draw: Dortmund Coach Claims Madrid Currently World’s Best Team

Thursday’s Champions League lumped Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund together – a replay of last season’s pairing which ended in a pair of 2-2 draws – as the Madridstas went on to win the title but Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has declared that his side will be ready to play the Spanish and European Champions.

Bosz acknowledged the titleholders are the greatest test in football at the moment but he is ready for the challenge.

“I watched Real’s recent matches against Barcelona and I must admit: This is the absolute highest level in football at the moment. We accept this challenge,” Bosz said.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added: “It is the toughest group, very challenging. In these groups is where heroes are born.

“We go for it. [In] 2012 we progressed [from a similar difficult group].”

Bosz replaced Thomas Tuchel who led Dortmund to qualify ahead of Madrid in their preliminary group last season.