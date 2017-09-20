Dosu: Home Eagles Can Use WAFU Cup Success To Make Nigeria Vs Zambia Squad

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international Dosu Joseph has advised the home-based Super Eagles to use the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Ghana as an opportunity to get invited for the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in October, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The home-based Eagles advanced into the semi-finals of the WAFU Cup after stunning hosts Ghana 2-0 in their last Group A game on Monday.

The coach Salisu Yusuf-led Nigeria side will meet Benin Republic on Thursday.

In a chat with Completesportsnigeria. com, Dosu urged the players to seize the opportunity of playing in the WAFU Cup to stand a chance of getting called up for the crucial World Cup qualifier.

“They need to try and win the championship so that the technical crew of the Super Eagles may consider some of them for invitation into the main Eagles team for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia,” Dosu, who was in goal when Nigeria won gold at the Atlanta ’96 Olympics, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They should try and take their chances when they have it.

“They know that getting to the semi-finals, its one leg in and one leg out to the final. So if they can win the semi-final then they are already in the final.

“All they need to do is to make sure they utilise their chances. They should play the game as a team, anytime they lose the ball they should recover it as a team, the idea of a competition is win together lose together.”

