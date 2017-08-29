Dosu: Moses, Aaron, Ighalo, Nwakaeme Are Potential Scorers For Eagles Vs Cameroon

By Johnny Edward:

Ahead of Friday’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, former Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph is confident that the return of the duo of Odion Ighalo and Aaron Samuel will yield goals for the Gernot Rohr’s team in the encounter.

The pair were handed invitation for the crunch clash after the team failed to score in their previous game against South Africa.

Dosu believes the Gernot Rohr led side are capable of winning the crunch tie if they play with their hearts.

“We have a good team selected to play against Cameroon. I don’t see the Indomitable Lions winning in Uyo,” Dosu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“But we must take our chances if we are to win on Friday. I’m happy Odion Ighalo, Aaron Samuel and Anthony Nwakaeme are in the team. These players will get you goals if they get good supplies.

“And the good thing is Victor Moses and Mikel are back in the team as well. Their influence and experience will also count in favour of our team.”

Nigeria lead group B with six points four ahead of Cameroon who are in the second place.

Dosu also backed Daniel Akpeyi to keep his place between the posts on Friday despite his below par performance against South Africa.