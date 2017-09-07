D’Tigers Captain Diogu Confident Of AfroBasket Title

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

D’Tigers captain to the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket for Men in Tunisia, Ike Diogu, says he has strong belief that the current squad can go all the way to win the title again, Completesportsnigeria.comreports

Nigeria led by Olumide Oyedeji in 2015 won the title for the very first time to qualify for the last Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of the tournament which will begin on Friday, Diogu said they will not underrate any team.

“Nigeria may not have the bulk of players that won the trophy in 2015 but I can assure you that the present squad is out to give a good account of themselves”, Diogu told fiba.com

“We shall take every team as they come and restrict ourselves to the games for maximum concentration. We are not underrating any team but as the champions, we know everyone would come out smoking to dislodge us. We’re in Tunisia to do our job and that is to defend the title.

“We may not have the same crop of players that everyone knew but we are in Tunisia to give our best. Some of the players that were at the FIBA AfroBasket in 2015 have new contracts and some are injured but this competition must go on.

“As a professional, I am here to do my job of ensuring that Nigeria gives a good account of ourselves in this championship.”

Nigeria will face Cote d’Ivoire on Friday in their first game of the tournament.