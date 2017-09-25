D’Tigers Coach Nwora: African Basketball Must Invest In Grassroots

D’Tigers head coach Alex Nwora has urged African countries to invest heavily in grassroots if they are to become a force to reckon with in basketball in the coming years.

Nwora was confirmed as Nigeria’s basketball head coach in August, a month before the start of the just concluded 2017 FIBA AfroBasket African Championship in Tunisia and Senegal, where he led the D’Tigers to a second place finish.

“Africa is blessed with raw talents but these talents can only be properly harnessed through an holistic grassroots programme so that players would be through the basics of the game before going abroad,” Nwora told FIBA.com.

“My experience working with two different national teams [Cape Verde and Nigeria] at FIBA AfroBasket gives me a lot of insight that Africa is the next destination of big basketball nations, and the more we start to work on making it, the better for the continent.”