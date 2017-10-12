D’Tigers Reclaim Africa’s No.1 Spot In FIBA Ranking After AfroBasket Silver

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria’s D’Tigers are now ranked number 1 in Africa according to the latest FIBA ranking released on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Despite finishing second at the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket held in Tunisia last month, D’Tigers moved up 10 places but are ranked 26th in the world. The Nigerian men’s team have 211.3 points to become Africa’s best team.

Angola, who also dropped 10 points, are second with 198.7 points but are 33rd in the world while Senegal are in third position with 178.2 points and 36th in the world ranking.

Current African champions Tunisia are in fourth position with 119.9 points while Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco,Cameroon, Mali and Central African Republic in that order occupy the remaining positions in the African top 10.

Reacting to the rise, the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, said it will continue to strengthen the board’s resolve to reposition the game.

“The new found status of Nigerian basketball at the global stage as indicated by the latest FIBA ranking never came by accident but as a result of well worked out plans by the new federation,” Kida said in a media statement made available to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Even when we won the AfroBasket title in 2015, Nigeria was never deemed the best in Africa but with a sustained progress and the way the team played in Tunisia, we have become the pride of African basketball.

“This has opened a new vista for more countries to fight for supremacy on the ladder with more competitions included as part of the yardstick by FIBA to rank teams. As we have continued to maintain the tempo after just two months in charge of basketball administration in Nigeria, we will be persistent in our approach and show the world that the game can be bigger in Nigeria.”

