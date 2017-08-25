D’Tigress Blow Out Cote D’Ivoire, Reach Women’s AfroBasket Semi-Finals

7

D’Tigress Blow Out Cote D’Ivoire, Reach Women’s AfroBasket Semi-Finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress continued their hot streak on Friday by outclassing Cote d’Ivoire 98-43 in their FIBA Women’s AfroBasket contest in Bamako, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian ladies, who won their previous five games, were absolutely superior to their West African opponents and eased to another fine win.

D’Tigress have already beaten the likes of Mozambique, Egypt, Senegal and Congo without dropping any games in Mali.
Nigeria will now be seen as favourites to go all the way as they await the winners of the Mali versus Egypt quarter-final in the semi-finals.
The 2017 AfroBasket also serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIBA Women’s World Cup.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 7
  • Fortune Alade 3 hours

    congratulations

    Reply
  • Ibrahim Adamu 2 hours

    Go girls

    Reply
  • Caleb Chinonso Onyeka 2 hours

    So proud of the ladies

    Reply
  • Noah Dele George 1 hour

    Congrats gals

    Reply
  • Noah Dele George 1 hour

    Bring the trophy home, that will cool the heat here

    Reply
  • Rasaki Alli 1 hour

    Honestly they need to change name.

    Reply
  • Ayo Babaniyi 21 mins

    A Big Congrats, Girls!

    Reply

