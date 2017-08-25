D’Tigress Blow Out Cote D’Ivoire, Reach Women’s AfroBasket Semi-Finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress continued their hot streak on Friday by outclassing Cote d’Ivoire 98-43 in their FIBA Women’s AfroBasket contest in Bamako, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian ladies, who won their previous five games, were absolutely superior to their West African opponents and eased to another fine win.

D’Tigress have already beaten the likes of Mozambique, Egypt, Senegal and Congo without dropping any games in Mali.

Nigeria will now be seen as favourites to go all the way as they await the winners of the Mali versus Egypt quarter-final in the semi-finals.

The 2017 AfroBasket also serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIBA Women’s World Cup.