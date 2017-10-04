D’Tigress Coach Vincent Starts Preparation For FIBA Women’s World Cup

By Bamidele‎ Boluwaji: D’Tigress coach Sam Vincent has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is keen to start early preparation for the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Spain.

The American who led D’Tigress to win the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Mali in August to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup in Spain, says he has been monitoring the players and also discussing with the Nigeria Basketball Federation on the possibility of starting preparation early enough for the World Cup.

Speaking with Completesportsnigeria.com from his based in the United States of America, Vincent hints at the possibility of bringing in few new faces to the team to get a stronger squad for the World Cup.

“It is very important for us to go to Spain and represent African continent well and we can only do that if we prepare well,” Vincent tells Completesportsnigeria.com

“I have been monitoring the players, talking to them and watching some of their games to know their current form, and I will continue to do that.

“I have told some of Nigerian officials that we need to start early, and I am getting the corporation I need from them.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of bringing in few new faces to try their luck and see what they can bring into the team.”

The FIBA Women’s World Cup will hold in Spain August 2018.

