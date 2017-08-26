D’Tigress Edge Mali To Reach AfroBasket Final, Grab World Cup Ticket

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Nigeria’s senior national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have qualified for the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain and also through to the final of the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Bamako, Mali, having defeated Mali 48-47 in the semi-final game played on Saturday, completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The coach Sam Vincent- led team recorded a low margin of 10-7 points in the first quarter while the second quarter saw D’Tigress taking the lead again with 13-5 points to end the first half with 23-12 points.

The third quarter however proved difficult for the Nigerians who struggled to to hold down their opponents but the Malians ensured they won the period with a narrow margin of 17-16 points against D’Tigress.

The final quarter was almost a nightmare for D’Tigress who could not match the fireworks of the hosts as the Malians won the quarter with 18-9 points but the result was good enough for the Nigerians to win the game with 48-47points to secure a place in the final and also grab one of the two World Cup tickets available.

Ezinne Kalu contributed 11 points and six assists to the victory while Evelyn Akhator added ten rebounds.
Nigeria will return to the court on Sunday for the final where they are likely to play either Senegal or Mozambique.

