Eagles To Hold First Training Session At 5:30pm Today

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will hold their first training session today at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo at 5:30pm ahead of their crucial clash against Zambia on Saturday, Completesportnigeria.com reports.‎

The three time African Champions had a light work out around the premises of the Ibom Le Meridian Hotel in Uyo Tuesday (Today) morning before returning to their respective rooms.

All the players in camp took part in the session.

Meanwhile, the remaining players expected for the game will arrive in camp later today.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles lead Group B with ten points three above second placed Zambia. Other teams in the group, Cameroon and Algeria are already eliminated.

