By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Media officer of the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye has cleared the air on the ‘no bonus for the Eagles’ controversy making the rounds ahead of Sunday’s final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Ghana, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Some Nigerian football personalities have reacted angrily to news that the home-based Super Eagles will not receive match bonuses from the Nigeria Football Federation but only the WAFU Cup of Nations prize money.

Ibitoye spoke with Completesportsnigeria.com on Saturday on the issue from the Eagles’ ‘nest’ at the Best Western Hotel in Takoradi.

“The WAFU Cup tournament is not in the Nigeria Football Federation’s budget for the year. But because it will help to prepare the team for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) next year, 2018, the NFF told the boys that they will not be paid the normal match bonuses, but whatever they win at the tourney they will share,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“So there was a gentleman agreement. There is no problem on that front. They will also get their camp allowance.”

The 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations champions will take home the sum of $100,000 prize money, while runners-up in tomorrow’s final will claim he sum of $50,000.

Nigeria emerged champions of the sub regional tournament in 2010 with Daniel Amokachi as coach, but were runners up in 2011 when Samson Siasia was charge of the team.

