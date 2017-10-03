on Tuesday

More seven Super Eagles playersarrived Uyo ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambiareports‎

This was confirmed on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle.

The players are Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal, Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi and Uche Agbo of Standard Liege,

Others are Gent forward Moses Simon, Ola Aina of Hull City and Chidozie Awaziem of Nantes.

The arrival of the seven players brings the number of players now in camp to 22.

Meanwhile, the only player yet to arrive. Uyo at the time of this report was Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses.

The Eagles who are on 10 points, will secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup if they beat Zambia who have seven points.

Group B’s other teams, Cameroon (three points) and Algeria (one point) have been eliminated from the qualifiers.