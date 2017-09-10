Eagles Roundup: Balogun Shines In Mainz’s Home Win, Moses Helps Chelsea Beat Ndidi, Iheanacho

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun starred for Mainz 05 who defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 at their Opel Arena home on Saturday – their first win of the season after three games, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was Balogun’s first new Bundesliga season appearance for his club. He was in action for the entire duration of the match, impressing in the Mainz’s three-man backline, alongside Stefan Bell and Abdou Diallo as coach Sandro Schwarz played a 3-4-3 formation.

Shoshinori Muto (45′), Abdou Diallo (57′) and Suat Serdar scored to seal Mainz’s win. Bayer Leverkusen’s solitary consolation was netted by Dominik Kohr the 22nd minute.

Mainz 05 are now 12th in the 18-team German Bundesliga, with three points from three matches, having lost their first two game of the season.

Still in the German Bundesliga, Victor Osimhen was not listed in Wolfsburg’s match day squad at home against Hannover 96 which ended 1-1 at the Volkswagen Arena.

In England, Super Eagles star, Victor Moses, made his third appearance for Chelsea who defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

His compatriot Wilfred Ndidi made his fourth straight start for Leicester, while Kelechi Iheanacho made his second substitute appearance for his new club.

Ahmed Musa was not listed in the Leicester City’s match day squad against Chelsea.

At the Saint Marys Stadium, Isaac Success sat out the game on the substitutes bench in Watford’s 2-0 win over Southampton. Success is yet to feature for Watford in the English Premier League this season.

At the Emirates Stadium, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth. A brace from Danny Welbeck and another strike from Alexander Lacazette sealed the win for the Gunners.

In Greece, Emmanuel Emenike return to action but couldn’t score for Olympiacos who played out a 1-1 draw away to Xanthi on Saturday. He came on for Domal Djurdejivic on the hour mark

In Turkey, Elderson Echiejile played for 45 minutes in Sivasspor’s 2-0 loss to Kayserispor. It was his third appearance for the club this term.

Imoh Ezekiel also was replaced at half time in Konyaspor’s 2-0 loss to Alanyaspor.