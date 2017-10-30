Eagles Star Ndidi, Algeria Forward Mahrez Get Top Ratings In Leicester Win Vs Everton

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi got top mark for his performance for Leicester City in their 2-0 win against struggling Everton at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The game against Everton was new manager, Claude Puel’s first game after taking over from Craig Shakespeare.

According to Leicester Mercury player ratings, Ndidi who was in action for 90 minutes, got 7/10 for his impressive performance for Leicester.

Commenting on Ndidi’s performance, Leicester Mercury stated: “Looks more settled with Vicente Iborra alongside him. A battling display.”

Algeria star forward, Riyad Mahrez, who provided the assist for Leicester’s first goal scored by Jamie Vardy, was rated 8/10.

Both Ndidi and Mahrez could face each other when Algeria host the Super Eagles in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B match on November 10.

The win against Everton took Leicester to 11th position on 12 points in the Premier League table.

Leicester City player ratings vs Everton:

‎

Peter Schmeichel: 6/10

Danny Simpson: 7/10

Wes Morgan: 7/10

Harry Maguire: 7/10

Christian Fuchs: 7/10

Vicente Iborra: 8/10

Wilfred Ndidi: 7/10

Demarai Gray: 9/10

Riyad Mahrez: 8/10

Ben Chilwell: 8/10

Jamie Vardy: 8/10

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.