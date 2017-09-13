Ebi Backs Falconets To Beat Tanzania In U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, expects Nigeria’s U-20 Women’s national team the Falconets to get all three points in their U-20 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Tanzania, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Nigerian side play hosts on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City. The return leg is scheduled to hold on September 30 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to conclude the first round fixtures of the Africa qualifiers.

“My best wishes to the team. It’s a home game. They have to win it and win well,” Ebi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“In women’s football, Nigeria still lead in Africa, but other countries are developing at a great speed. So the team must take the Tanzanians seriously.

“Super Falcons have not played any match this year, so I hope they (Falconets) will make us proud. The Falconets have good players and I expect victory come Saturday, ” Ebi concluded.

Nigeria have participated at eight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournaments, coming second at Germany 2010 and Canada 2014.

Falconets will face Morocco or Senegal on the weekend of November 3-5 and the return leg in the weekend of November 17-19 if they beat Tanzania over two legs.