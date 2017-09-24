Sivasspor defender, Elderson Echiejile, is confident that the Super Eagles will emerge victorious in next month CAF 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Echiejile who has played every single minute of the qualifying campaign for Nigeria says the prestige and honour playing at the biggest stage is a enough motivation for him and Nigeria his teammates.

“We know what to do and hopefully, we will get it done,” Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Zambia are on the rise, and we will be ready to put them in their place.”

Nigeria lead Group B with ten points, three ahead of Zambia who they host at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on October 7.

Echiejile also remains hopeful that his Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor will compete for honour this season.

He said: “We are new in the league this year and what goes for us is that element of surprise which will help the team compete for honours.”

