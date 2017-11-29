Echiejile: News Of Slavery In Libya Breaks My Heart

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile has expressed sadness following reports about migrants being auctioned as slaves in Libya.

A recent report on Cable News Network (CNN) revealed African migrants being sold as slaves in the capital, Tripoli, and other parts of the North African country.

The migrants were shown being auctioned off like merchandise by people traffickers whom they purportedly owed money.

Amongst the migrants turned slaves were Nigerians stranded in Libya on their way to Europe. Some of them have been brought back home with the aid of the government.

According to CNN, 242 Nigerian migrants landed at Lagos airport on a Libyan Airlines flight at around 9:00 pm local time on Tuesday. Among them were women carrying children and at least one man in a wheelchair.

Reacting to the report of slavery, Echiejile called for a stop to the practice.

“The news about slavery in Libya breaks my heart. #SayNoToSlavery #Libya #StopSlaveryinLibya,” he wrote on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.