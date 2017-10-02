By Johnny Edward:

Five Super Eagles players have arrived at the team’s Ibom Le Meridian Hotel Uyo camp ahead of Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Completesportnigeria.com had earlier reported today that at least 14 players will hit camp before the end of the day.‎

Hapoel Beer Sheva duo of Anthony Nwakaeme and John Ogu were the early birds in camp.

Plateau United first choice goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye also breezed into the team’s hotel some minutes later along woth the duo of Elderson Echiejile and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Also in camp is the goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles lead Group B with ten points, three more than Zambia who they host on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

