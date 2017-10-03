Echiejile Plays Down Ankle Injury‎ During Eagles’ Tuesday Training Session

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Uyo):

‎Sivasspor defender Elderson Echiejile has played down the ankle knock he copped in the Super Eagles’ first training session at the practicing pitch of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo Tuesday nighy, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 29 year old defender is the only left-back named in the Super Eagles’ squad for the game.

Echiejile suffered a knock on his ankle when he tried to stop Odion Ighalo from scoring a goal during the training session.‎

Echiejile told only Completesportsnigeria.com after the team’s training session Tuesday evening that he was hurt but was fine after his ankle was iced by the team’s doctor..

“I’m fine now, it was nothing serious thanks for the concern,” Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It’s a contact game, but I’m very fine.”

Nigeria host Zambia on Saturday in a 2018 World Cup qualifier. The Super Eagles lead the Group B with ten points while Zambia are in the second position with seven points.

