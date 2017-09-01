Echiejile: Prayers And Hard Work Won It For Eagles Vs Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile has expressed his delight following Friday’s 4-0 thrashing of Cameroon in the Group B match day-3 match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Odion Ighalo and skipper John Mikel Obi gave Nigeria a 2-0 first half lead.

Two more goals from Victor Mises and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the massive win for the Eagles.

Reacting to the win, Echiejile who played the full duration of the game, says that he is already looking forward to the return leg in Yaoundé on Monday.

“Happy about the outcome of our game. We worked and prayed hard for this. Looking forward to our next challenge,” Echiejile wrote on his twitter handle immediately after the game.

The Eagles have now won three straight games and are on nine points, while Cameroon are on two points.