Echiejile Set To Return To Action After Injury-induced Layoff

By Johnny Edward: Sivasspor of Turkey loanee defender, Elderson Echiejile, is confident he will be fully fit to feature in the Super Eagles’ dead rubber clash with Algeria in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group B game on November 11 in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Echiejile who suffered a muscle strain in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo on October 7 returned to light training last Friday with the Sivasspor’s medics, and could rejoin his teammates in preparation for this the weekend’s game against Karabukspor.
“Sivasspor’s game against Kizilcabolukspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday will be too soon but I believe I should be back for the game against Karabukspor in the league game on Sunday,” Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com.
Echiejile currently on a season loan from AS Monaco is also relishing the prospect of featuring for Nigeria against Argentina next month.
We don’t want him, let him concentrate on his club football
Echiejile jst stay at your club and rest don’t worry yourself pls…