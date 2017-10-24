Echiejile Set To Return To Action After Injury-induced Layoff

By Johnny Edward: Sivasspor of Turkey loanee defender, Elderson Echiejile, is confident he will be fully fit to feature in the Super Eagles’ dead rubber clash‎ with Algeria in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group B game on November 11 in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Echiejile who suffered a muscle strain in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo on October 7 returned to light training last Friday with the Sivasspor’s medics, and could rejoin his teammates in preparation for this the weekend’s game against Karabukspor.‎

“Sivasspor’s game against Kizilcabolukspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday will be too soon but I believe I should be back for the game against Karabukspor in the league game on Sunday,” Echiejile told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Echiejile currently on a season loan from AS Monaco is also relishing the prospect of featuring for Nigeria against Argentina next month.

Read Also: NFF Confirm Super Eagles Vs Argentina November Friendly In Russia

“It’s a game that will test our quality and show us how far we have improved. Argentina are one of the strongest teams in World football. It’s a going to be an exciting game,”He said.

